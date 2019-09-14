The 15th Annual Beltrami Electric Touchstone Energy Open, which was held on Aug. 23 at Castle Highlands Golf Course, raised $9,300 for the United Way of the Bemidji Area.

“Beltrami Electric Touchtone Energy Golf Tournament has been a staple event for the United Way of Bemidji Area. Not only has the tournament given hundreds of participants the opportunity to support their community, it’s also helped thousands of people in our community to thrive. The event has raised nearly $129,000 since its inception,” Denae Alamano, executive director for the United Way of Bemidji Area, said in a release.

Beltrami Electric Cooperative thanks the businesses, the 110 golfers and the tournament volunteers on behalf of the United Way of Bemidji, the release said.