The McKnight Foundation and the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits recently selected Shirley Nordrum of Cass Lake, along with Shanene Herbert of Minneapolis, Jamil Jackson of Minneapolis, and Patti Reibold of Red Wing as this year’s Virginia McKnight Binger Unsung Hero Award recipients.

This award recognizes four Minnesotans who have made a significant impact in the state, yet have remained unrecognized or, “unsung,” in their commitment to making Minnesota a better place for all, a release said.

The 2019 awardees will each receive a cash prize of $10,000 from the McKnight Foundation and MCN, and will also be recognized at the 2019 MCN Annual Conference on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

According to the release, "Nordrum has dedicated her life to improving community wellness on the Leech Lake, Red Lake, and White Earth reservations by strengthening environmental quality, food security, and nutrition. She is dedicated to serving area youth by offering healthy skill-building gatherings focused on archery, snow snakes, lacrosse, and traditional arts."

Since 1985, the McKnight Foundation has recognized Minnesotans who have improved the quality of life for current and future generations with the Virginia McKnight Binger Awards in Human Service. In 2015, MCN partnered with McKnight to coordinate and present the first-ever Unsung Hero Awards, honoring individuals who were doing life-changing work in communities across Minnesota with little or no recognition, the release said.