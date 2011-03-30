Hazel Mae Carter, 12, recently had her first aircraft experience as a member of Bemidji's Civil Air Patrol. She and several other Northland Composite Squadron members spent an afternoon of aviation at Casselton Robert Miller Regional Airport in Mapleton, N.D.

Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary of the Air Force that specializes in teaching cadets about leadership development, search and rescue, communications and hands-on control flying.

The Bemidji squadron meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, at the Bemidji Airport. Those ages 12 and older who are interested in learning more about aerospace education or search and rescue, or adults, teachers or pilots with experience and knowledge looking for a place that would benefit from their skills, contact 2nd Lt Phyleasha Grauman at capbemidji@gmail.com or (218) 760-5387.