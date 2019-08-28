According to a press release, former director Deb Pfaff announced her resignation late last week in order to pursue opportunities outside of the Chamber. Chamber leadership stated in a press release that until a new director is selected, Erin Echternach, Greater Bemidji Economic Development assistant director, will work with the Chamber to help with the transition.

In an email, Chamber Board Chair Kelly La Venture told the Pioneer, "a search committee has been formed with the primary goal of hiring the best, most capable candidate to serve as executive director. Qualified candidates are encouraged to apply when the position is posted."

Pfaff became the Chamber's director in late 2017 to succeed Lori Paris, who held the position from 1999 through the end of 2017. Pfaff came to the area from St. Charles, Ill., where she brought experience from the Addison Park District in Chicago's suburbs.

In the release, Chamber leadership praised Pfaff for representing members' views and helping to facilitate the creation of the Bemidji Alliance. "We want to thank Deb for her leadership, commitment and passion during her tenure and wish her well on her next endeavor," The Chamber board said. "We also want to thank Erin and the Bemidji Alliance for assisting the board in this transition."

The Chamber's staff currently includes Kristine Bommersbach as assistant director and Carol Olson, who works in the Bemidji Tourist Information Center.