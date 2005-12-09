Harmony Natural Foods Co-op held their annual Summer Family Festival on July 19, complete with a bouncy house, family games, face painting, children's crafts, a water game, live music, a community meal and more, a release said.

The entire event was based on free-will donations, with over $500 going to the Bemidji Community Theater. Harmony contributed the remaining amount to make it an even $1,000, the release said.

Harmony also gave away a $100 gift certificate to Headwaters School of Music and sponsored a School Year Membership to the Boys & Girls Club of Bemidji.