Faith briefs, May 31

First City Handbell Choir to perform June 5

BEMIDJI—The 32nd season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians' Summer Recital Series starts at noon on Wednesday, June 5, at Saint Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 1800 Irvine Ave. NW.

This first recital will feature The First City Handbell Choir. The 30-minute recital program will

consist of religious and classical music showing different ringing techniques. Hand chimes will

also be played and Jennifer Johnson will perform a vocal solo. The group is in its sixth year

of playing. There are currently 12 ringers; Carol Johnson and Vicki Stenerson serve

as co-directors. A luncheon will follow the concert with a price to be announced.

A free-will offering will be received at the door for the scholarship and fellowship programs of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians.

The First City Handbell Choir is under the umbrella of the Headwaters School of Music and

the Arts and is available to play a variety of secular music for community events, banquets

and social gatherings. The choir will also present a concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, at Lake Bemidji State Park.

The entire summer schedule will be available at area churches, and is also available on the Bemidji Chamber of Commerce website under events, https://business.bemidji.org/events.

Open Labyrinth schedule at First Lutheran Church

BEMIDJI—First Lutheran Church will have Open Labyrinth any time the church is open, check hours and availability by visiting www.flcbemidji.org or by calling (218) 444-5302. There will be special Open Labyrinth events twice in 2019: Thursday, June 13 and Thursday, Dec. 12, which fall during the Spring and Winter Solstice months.