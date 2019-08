Listrom Disposal recently made a donation to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its Bagley Ambulance Services.

This kind of support will help the community with the purchase of a new ambulance ensuring the Bagley team can swiftly reach patients across Clearwater County when every minute matters, a release said.

Pictured from left: Jody and Jerry Illies, owners of Listrom Disposal, and Cole Young, Sanford Health Foundation development officer. Submitted photo.