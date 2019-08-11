The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians hosted its 7th Annual Gabeshiwin (Ojibwe Language and Culture Camp) for youth Aug. 7 - 9, at the Ponemah Round House in the backwoods of Obaashiing near the lake.

This is a time that Red Lake children, families and community look forward to; it provides youth an opportunity to immerse themselves in Ojibwemowin and its rich culture. Campers learn to identify with their history, the hope being that they learn what it means to be from Red Lake and to be Ojibwe, a release said.

Great effort is made to teach children the importance of kinship, language and culture; this helps to build confidence. Traditional Elders play a large role as teachers for the teachers and parents attending, as well as for the kids, the release said.

The three-day Gabeshiwin featured eating traditional foods, lacrosse, moccasin game, Ojibwe Bingo, rock painting, sand art, tobacco pouch making, traditional Anishinaabe teachings and more. Gabeshiwin is a part of Red Lake Nation’s Ojibwemowin and Culture Revitalization efforts.