The Northwest Minnesota Foundation recently held a luncheon at the Fireside Grill in Bagley to announce this year’s Ruth Edevold Excellence Award winners.

Since 1993, the foundation has recognized the contributions of individuals and organizations in northwest Minnesota, a release said. Seventy-five excellence awards have been given, with an unrestricted grant from the foundation to the nonprofit of the recipients’ choice. The award recipients are selected based on an internal nomination process, the release said.

The 2019 winners are:

Excellence in Leadership: Ruth Sherman, Community Resource Connections.

Excellence in Leadership: Catherine Johnson, Inter-County Community Council.

Nonprofit Organizational Excellence: Northwest Indian Community Development Center, award accepted by Executive Director Tuleah Palmer.

“I am amazed and inspired by the work and leadership of these very deserving awardees. They live the legacy of Ruth Edevold every single day,” NMF President and CEO Karen White, said in the release.

Ruth Edevold was the first and founding Executive Director for NMF. She helped build a rural experiment in leadership and developed the organization into a major regional force. A fund was established in Ruth’s memory after she passed away in 1999, and these awards were named in her honor to continue the tradition of recognizing and supporting leaders who make a difference in Northwest Minnesota, the release said.

For more information about NMF and their programs, visit www.nwmf.org.