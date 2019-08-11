Pictured from left: Chamber Ambassadors Karl Bleser, Jerry Downs, Colleen Schulke, Noemi Aylesworth, City Manager Nate Mathews, Councilor Michael Meehlhause, Mayor Rita Albrecht, store manager and staff Kevin Fenner, Jon Clark, Wendy Irish, and Kori Skumavc, Ambassadors Sylvia Wildgen, Sonja McCollum, Lisa Hofstad and Barb Treat. Submitted photo.
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Bemidji First City Liquor on their recent expansion and relocation to their new building on the corner of Irvine Ave. and Paul Bunyan Drive NW. The new liquor store replaced the previous location, more than quadrupling the space, a release said.