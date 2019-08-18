Bemidji Civil Air Patrol Cadet Staff Sergeant Natalie Grauman and her sisters Madalyne and Malorie, recently participated in one of Civil Air Patrols National Cadet Special Activities in Oshkosh, WI.

M.A.R.C Flight Academy, which stands for Model Aircraft and Remote Control Aircraft, is a week long, hands on, training for youth ages 13 and older. Cadets receive over four hours of “hands on” flight time, learning the basics of flying an electric model aircraft, four hours of ground instruction and up to six hours R/C flight simulator training, a release said.

Cadets also work on team building exercises and complete a "kit" plane that they fly at the end of the week.

All of the Northland Cadets achieved solo flight certification, and Cadet Staff Sergeant Natalie Grauman was awarded the Top Gun trophy for showing the most dedication to success, the release said.

The Bemidji squadron meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, at the Bemidji Airport. Those ages 12 and older who are interested in learning more about aerospace education or search and rescue, or adults, teachers or pilots with experience and knowledge looking for a place that would benefit from their skills, contact 2nd Lt Phyleasha Grauman at capbemidji@gmail.com or (218) 760-5387.