Bemidji Career Academy Director, Brian Stefanich, recently received a financial sponsorship from Knife River Materials, Bemidji President, Doug Muyres, and Controller, Jess Frenzel, in support for the students in the Bemidji High School's Mechatronics Career Academy.

The dollars will be used for students in the Mechatronics Career Academy to defray costs related to student transportation to the real work experience, course tuition, future CDL certifications, uniforms and more, a release said.