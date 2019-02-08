Faith briefs, Feb. 8

Community Meal at Free Church

BLACKDUCK—The weekly Community Meal will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Blackduck Free Church. The church is located at 241 Oscar Ave. SW. Call (218) 835-4580 for more information.

Eagles Club to host Christian women's luncheon

BEMIDJI—Area women are invited to the Bemidji Christian Women's Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Feb. 19, at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE, front entrance.

Along with the meal there will be music by Kent & Shantel Dudley. Cost of meal & program is $12. To make a reservations, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Open Labyrinth schedule at First Lutheran Church

BEMIDJI—First Lutheran Church will have Open Labyrinth any time the church is open, check hours and availability by visiting www.flcbemidji.org or by calling (218) 444-5302. There will be special Open Labyrinth events twice in 2019: Thursday, June 13 and Thursday, Dec. 12, which fall during the Spring and Winter Solstice months.

Million Dollar Fundraiser returns to St. Philip's

BEMIDJI—Students at St. Philip's Catholic School have joined students from 90 other schools across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota to sell $5 raffle tickets for a 2019 Chevy TRAX, a $20,000 cash prize or other prizes totaling $40,000 in value.

The money raised allows schools to provide tuition assistance, update technology systems and to cover the cost of special learning opportunities such as guest speakers and field trips. In its 10th year, the Catholic Schools Raffle has raised more than $7 million for Catholic schools in the three states.

Ticket sales will go through Sunday, Feb. 24, and can be purchased at participating schools and from St. Philip's students, in either the parish or school office or after weekend Masses. The grand prize drawing ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, at the Catholic United Financial Home Office in St. Paul. Raffle updates and a full list of participating schools can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CatholicSchoolsRaffle.

