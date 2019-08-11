BEMIDJI -- Over $2.8 million was recently returned to members of Paul Bunyan Communications. As a cooperative, membership in Paul Bunyan Communications includes the opportunity to share in the financial success of the company. When profits are earned they are allocated to the members based on their proportional share of the allocable revenues. These allocations may then be returned to the individual members through capital credit retirements, a release said.

For current members with a distribution amount less than $75, a credit has been applied to their August bill. Checks have been mailed out for distributions of $75 or more.

“The state of our cooperative is very strong with over 27,600 active members throughout our 5,500 square mile service territory. We have been very busy building one of the largest all-fiber optic rural Gigabit networks in the country, the GigaZone, which is revolutionizing the way members live, work and play. It is rewarding to see all those efforts continue to pay off and return these profits to our membership” Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications CEO/General Manager, said in the release.

For those that were members of the cooperative in 2002 and/or 2018 and accrued more than $10 in total capital credit allocations, but do not receive the credit on their account or a check by Sept. 22, please contact Paul Bunyan Communications at (218) 444-1234 or (218) 999-1234.