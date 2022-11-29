SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
34th Annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse set for Dec. 1

Radiothon 2021.png
Paul Bunyan Broadcasting is live from Luken's Village Foods during the 33rd Annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse in 2021.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 29, 2022 01:46 PM
BEMIDJI — United Way of Bemidji Area is partnering with Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, FamilyWise (Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota), and child abuse prevention partners in Beltrami, Hubbard, and Cass Counties to host the 34th Annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Local residents can listen to KB 101.1, KZY 95.5, and Z99 to learn about child abuse prevention efforts, make a pledge to support local county initiatives in support of children and families, and hear inspiring stories of hope, a release said.

"Prevention matters because when parents face stressful, challenging circumstances, sometimes they struggle to cope, and it puts their children at risk of abuse or neglect," the release said. "Radiothon donations support programs that strengthen families in your community so please listen and pledge your support."

The Radiothon to End Child Abuse will be broadcasting live from Raphael’s Bakery Cafe from 6 a.m. until noon and Lueken’s Village Foods North from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Donations can be made in person at those locations or pledged by phone on the day of the event using the call-in number the radio stations will be sharing on air.

The Radiothon to End Child Abuse also hosts an online auction with over 50 auction items, with local businesses having donated gift cards and items to support child abuse prevention efforts. The online auction opened on Black Friday and closes at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1. Visit the online auction at www.Bemidji.BigDealsMedia.net.

The public can also dine in at Giovanni’s Pizza from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, with all tips benefitting local child abuse prevention programming.

Celebrity servers will be competing for tips, so attendees can request one of the following celebrity servers: Jill Beardsley, Sarah Guida, Troy Hendricks, Mike Hoffmann or Lisa Jones. For those unable to attend this event but would still like to provide a tip donation, text “PREVENT” to 269-89.

To learn more about the Radiothon to End Child Abuse, visit radiothon.info.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
