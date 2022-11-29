34th Annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse set for Dec. 1

BEMIDJI — United Way of Bemidji Area is partnering with Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, FamilyWise (Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota), and child abuse prevention partners in Beltrami, Hubbard, and Cass Counties to host the 34th Annual Radiothon to End Child Abuse on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Local residents can listen to KB 101.1, KZY 95.5, and Z99 to learn about child abuse prevention efforts, make a pledge to support local county initiatives in support of children and families, and hear inspiring stories of hope, a release said.

"Prevention matters because when parents face stressful, challenging circumstances, sometimes they struggle to cope, and it puts their children at risk of abuse or neglect," the release said. "Radiothon donations support programs that strengthen families in your community so please listen and pledge your support."

The Radiothon to End Child Abuse will be broadcasting live from Raphael’s Bakery Cafe from 6 a.m. until noon and Lueken’s Village Foods North from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Donations can be made in person at those locations or pledged by phone on the day of the event using the call-in number the radio stations will be sharing on air.

The Radiothon to End Child Abuse also hosts an online auction with over 50 auction items, with local businesses having donated gift cards and items to support child abuse prevention efforts. The online auction opened on Black Friday and closes at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1. Visit the online auction at www.Bemidji.BigDealsMedia.net.

The public can also dine in at Giovanni’s Pizza from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, with all tips benefitting local child abuse prevention programming.

Celebrity servers will be competing for tips, so attendees can request one of the following celebrity servers: Jill Beardsley, Sarah Guida, Troy Hendricks, Mike Hoffmann or Lisa Jones. For those unable to attend this event but would still like to provide a tip donation, text “PREVENT” to 269-89.

To learn more about the Radiothon to End Child Abuse, visit radiothon.info.