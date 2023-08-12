Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

2023 First City River Duck Race winners announced

The winners of the 2023 First City River Duck Race, to support Adult Day Services, have been announced.

081223.N.BP.DUCKRACE.jpg
Adult Day Services recently held its 2023 First City River Duck Race, selling a total of 950 duck tickets for the event.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:30 AM

The winners of the 2023 First City River Duck Race, to support Adult Day Services, have been announced.

The first-place prize of $2,000 went to Marla Savich. Coming in at second place with a prize of $1,500 was Joe Dolan and Kathleen Splett took third place to win $1,000. Ryan Pels came in at fourth place, winning a half-day on the Let’s Go Fishing Pontoon.

A total of 950 tickets were sold for this year's race, a release said. Funds go toward Adult Day Services.

Sponsors of the event included Bemidji Eagles Club, Deerwood Bank, Becida Bar and Grill, Minnesota Nice Cafe, Iverson Corner Drug, First National Bank Bemidji, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Poor Willies, TruStar Federal Credit Union and Paul Bunyan Communications.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Otto Bremer Trust web art
Community
Otto Bremer Trust awards $355,000 to Bemidji organizations
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Education web art
Community
Students in the news, Aug. 12
2h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Berry Cobbler with Ice Cream
Community
Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church to hold annual ice cream and pie social
22h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
092122.O.BP.WILDRICE 3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota DNR offers tips as wild rice season approaches
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bensen Hall dedication-7.jpg
Local
Jim and Nancy Bensen reflect on their time in Bemidji ahead of move to Wisconsin
3d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
starry trek
Northland Outdoors
Volunteers needed to monitor, protect Minnesota waters in Starry Trek event
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
081123.S.BP.RENWARNEJACOBSEN Skate.jpg
Sports
Bemidji native Wren Warne-Jacobsen wins figure skating national title
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report