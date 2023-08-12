2023 First City River Duck Race winners announced

The winners of the 2023 First City River Duck Race, to support Adult Day Services, have been announced.

The first-place prize of $2,000 went to Marla Savich. Coming in at second place with a prize of $1,500 was Joe Dolan and Kathleen Splett took third place to win $1,000. Ryan Pels came in at fourth place, winning a half-day on the Let’s Go Fishing Pontoon.

A total of 950 tickets were sold for this year's race, a release said. Funds go toward Adult Day Services.

Sponsors of the event included Bemidji Eagles Club, Deerwood Bank, Becida Bar and Grill, Minnesota Nice Cafe, Iverson Corner Drug, First National Bank Bemidji, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, Poor Willies, TruStar Federal Credit Union and Paul Bunyan Communications.