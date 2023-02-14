2 Bemidji area youth heading to state competition
Bemidji Elks Lodge No. 1052 announced on Sunday that two Bemidji area youth will advance to state competition after winning in their age groups at the District Hoop Shoot Competition recently held in Virginia, Minn. The state competition will be held in Hutchinson on Saturday, Feb.18.
The Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is offering a "Case of the Missing Birthday Cake" clue game through Feb. 22, at Paul Bunyan Park.
Bemidji Brewing will donate 10% of all sales during the event, Feb. 14-19, to the United Way of Bemidji Area, merchandise included.
Thanks to the work of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, more than $840,000 was loaned or granted out into the region from October through December 2022.
The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer 55-plus driver discount refresher courses from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the senior center.