Circus Stella set to perform in Bemidji Aug. 25-27

Circus Stella, a family circus founded by Detre and Jana Tripp, is coming to Bemidji Friday, Aug. 25, through Sunday, Aug. 27, at Crossroads Church, 3354 Laurel Drive.

Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:30 PM

BEMIDJI — Circus Stella, a family circus founded by Detre and Jana Tripp, is coming to Bemidji Friday, Aug. 25, through Sunday, Aug. 27.

Along with their canine companions and an extraordinary cast of acrobats, they perform stunts that showcase strength, agility, and balance. Circus Stella has performed in front of audiences all across the country and been featured on America’s Got Talent and Good Morning America, a release said.

The big tent at Crossroads Church, 3354 Laurel Drive, Bemidji, will play host to seven shows throughout the weekend:

  • Friday, Aug. 25, at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 26, at 2, 5, and 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 27 at 2 and 5 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit circusstella.com.

