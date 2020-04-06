ST. PAUL — While the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development continues to process unemployment claims by the tens of thousands, there are places within the state that are hiring amid the COVID-19 crisis.

According to DEED Commissioner Steve Grove, who referenced a sampling of the job postings in the state, the top 10 occupations in Minnesota hiring amid the coronavirus pandemic are as follows:

Home Health Aid Personal Care Aid Security Guard Social and Human Service Assistant Food Prep and Serving Workers Registered Nurses Customer Service Reps First-Line Supervisors of Food Prep First-Line Supervisors of Office Administrative Support Software Developers

“There is a lot of hiring happening,” Grove said, encouraging people to visit www.careerforcemn.com to find some of those job opportunities. “We are highlighting all of the growing job opportunities that are in critical sectors.”

In total, Minnesota has seen 385,318 people apply for unemployment since March 16 when Gov. Tim Walz closed most businesses throughout the state.

That total includes 74,574 applications in food preparation and serving; 38,799 applications in sales and service; 36,668 applications in health care services; 28,785 applications in office administrative support; and 20,491 applications in production.

As staggering as those numbers are, it appears the number of unemployment claims in Minnesota are slowly starting to trend downward. There were 18,762 applications on Wednesday, according to DEED, which was down from last Wednesday when there were 24,504 applications.