ST. PAUL — About 100,000 people across Minnesota applied for unemployment this past week, according to the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development.

That number continue to grow as more applications pour into the agency.

It comes in response to Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order March 16 calling for a wide range of businesses to close in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

While that’s put a lot of people out of work, there are some companies across the state with jobs available.

Here’s a list of companies that are hiring or will soon be hiring:

Amazon

Total: Expects to add 500 jobs in state across fulfillment centers and delivery network, according to an Amazon spokesperson.

Apply: amazon.com/jobsnow/

Best Buy

Total: More than 50 jobs available in the Twin Cities metro area, according to the company’s website.

Apply: bestbuy-jobs.com

Cub Foods

Total: Approximately 200 positions available for store associates, according to a Cub Foods spokesperson.

Apply: cub.com/community/careers.html

Department of Corrections

Total: About 150 open corrections officer positions available, according to a DOC spokesperson.

Apply: mn.gov/doc/employment-opportunities/current-openings/

Ecumen

Total: More than 150 openings available in the Twin Cities metro area, according to an Ecumen spokesperson.

Apply: ecumen.org/careers/career-opportunities/

Fedex Ground

Total: More than 150 jobs available at the facility in Mahtomedi, according to a FedEx Ground spokesperson.

Apply: groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com

Home Instead Senior Care

Total: Expect to add 200 to 500 jobs across five Twin Cities metro locations, according to a Home Instead Senior Care spokesperson.

Apply: homeinstead.com/home-care-jobs

Hy-Vee

Total: Nearly 100 various jobs available throughout the Twin Cities metro area, according to the company’s website.

Apply: hy-vee.com/careers

United Health Group

Total: More than 200 various jobs available in Minnesota, including more than 50 that offer the ability to telecommute, according to a UHG spokesperson.

Apply: careers.unitedhealthgroup.com/

UNFI

Total: Approximately 50 positions available between distribution centers in Hopkins and Prescott, Wis., according to a UNFI spokesperson.

Apply: unfi.com/careers-home

Walmart

Total: Expects to hire more than 2,600 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers by the end of May, according to a press release.

Apply: careers.walmart.com/

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.