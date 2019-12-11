ST. PAUL -- Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained a steady 3.3% during December, according to data released Thursday, Jan. 23, by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December also held a steady 3.5%, according to a department release.

Minnesota gained 3,978 jobs from December 2018 to December 2019, a 0.1% increase.

The private sector average wage rate was up 24 cents in December for a 4% rise over the year.

“Minnesota remains a national leader in labor force participation rates as more Minnesotans are stepping from the sidelines to employment, however we continue to experience a tight labor market and slowing job growth,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in the release.

Minnesota’s labor force participation rate held at 70.3%, compared to the national rate of 63.2%. The state’s employment-to-population ratio ticked down one-tenth of a percent to 68%, compared to 61% nationally.