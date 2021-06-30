ST. PAUL -- Allegiant Air will become the 18th airline to serve Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this fall when it launches seasonal and year-round service to destinations in Florida and North Carolina.

The new non-stop routes include year-round service to Asheville, N.C. beginning Oct. 7 and Punta Gorda, Fla., on Oct. 8. Seasonal service to Palm Beach, Fla., will begin Oct. 7.

“We welcome Allegiant Air and are excited to have MSP join its network of airports and destinations; this new service is another sign of a strong recovery in the aviation industry, particularly in the domestic leisure travel market,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP.

After the coronavirus pandemic hurt global air travel in 2020, MSP is experiencing a big boost in travel as more people are vaccinated and COVID-19 restrictions unwind. Airlines operated 404 daily departures to 185 destinations in June. Airlines are scheduled to operate 421 daily departures from MSP in July.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant was founded in 1997 and operates an Airbus fleet of more than 100 planes and serves 129 cities. It already operates flights in and out of St. Cloud.

Additionally, Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines on Tuesday announced routes to Asheville and Palm Beach beginning in October. Previously announced service to Punta Gorda begins in October, earlier than previously planned.



