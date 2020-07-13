At about 7:13 a.m., the Presque Isle, an integrated barge and tug and one of the longest ships on the Great Lakes, passed under the Aerial Lift Bridge, but did not center itself between the piers and scraped up against the north pier until it came to a stop, video by bystanders and Duluth Harbor Cam webcams show.

After a few minutes of it sitting against the pier, the ship was put into reverse, centered in the canal and continued out to Lake Superior where it sat off the shore of Park Point for several hours.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, the ship passed back through the canal and into the harbor without incident.

Presque Isle had left Canadian National Railway's ore docks Monday morning with iron ore and was headed for Conneaut, Ohio.