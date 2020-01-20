WALKER -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to review documents related to an upcoming resurfacing project on state Highway 200 near Walker.

An environmental assessment worksheet for the project, scheduled for 2021, is now available for a comment period closing Feb. 21. The project, estimated at $10.6 million, extends from the State Highway 371 junction to Highway 84 in Cass County.

The assessment worksheet is available for review at the following locations:

MnDOT's District 2 headquarters, 3920 U.S. Highway 2 in Bemidji.

The Walker Public Library, 207 Fourth St.

The Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.

The Walker Ranger District office, 201 Minnesota Ave. E.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe's Division of Resource Management office at 190 Sail Star Drive NW in Cass Lake.

The project will include resurfacing, widening shoulders, replacing culverts and adding turn lanes. Additionally, site specific tree thinning will take place along the 15.6-mile stretch to reduce icing on the roadway.

According to a press release, documents in the assessment include project area information regarding aquatic resources, wetland mitigation, storm water requirements and wildlife, including federally threatened and endangered species.

Written comments can be submitted to MnDOT Project Manager Stephen Frisco at 3920 U.S. Highway 2 West Bemidji, MN, 56601. Also, comments can be submitted by phone at (218) 308-2953, or by email at stephen.frisco@state.mn.us.