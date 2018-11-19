Search
    Regional gas prices drop in time for Thanksgiving

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:01 p.m.
    Stock image / Pixabay

    FARGO - Thanksgiving travelers in the region will see lower prices at the pump compared to a week ago, but you will still spend more than you did last year on your way to your holiday feast.

    The average price for a gallon of unleaded in North Dakota on Sunday was $2.65, down 7.6 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy's survey. In Minnesota, prices are averaging $2.49, down 9.5 cents. In the Twin Cities, the average prices was down 5.8 cents at $2.58.

    In Fargo, for instance, prices Sunday were 13.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 21.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 24.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 7.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, Gas Buddy says. Prices have ranged widely over the last five years heading into Thanksgiving, swinging from a $3 average in 2013 to $1.88 in 2016.

    The national average has dropped 5.6 cents to $2.62 in the last week.

