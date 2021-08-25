ST. PAUL -- The stage is set and ready to go for Visit Bemidji to make its debut this Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Minnesota State Fair, where the visitor bureau will unveil a uniquely Bemidji interactive experience with green screen technology -- along with some other Bemidji-themed goodies -- to fairgoers.

The booth, which is located in the Education Building, will run through Labor Day, Sept. 6.

Fairgoers who hit the Visit Bemidji booth will be able to select from a handful of digital Bemidji-inspired backgrounds on a kiosk, which they can then pose in front of to create a photo, video or GIF of themselves in Bemidji. Some background options in the collection include the Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival, Bemidji in wintertime, fishing on Lake Bemidji and the BSU archway.

Visit Bemidji will also be giving away 10,000 buffalo plaid reusable tote bags, 5,000 Babe the Blue Ox hats, 5,000 Paul and Babe stick fans, 10,000 temporary tattoos, along with the Bemidji Lakes Area Guide magazine.

Visit Bemidji executive director Josh Peterson hopes this grand debut at the fair will garner the town more exposure and inspire many folks to plan future excursions to the First City on the Mississippi.

“To be in the Minnesota State Fair is like the ultimate Super Bowl of tourism because you can't go anywhere and have 2.1 million people, which is what the fair brought in in 2019,” Peterson told the Pioneer last month. “You can't find that anywhere else in one location.”

More information can be found on www.visitbemidji.com/statefair.