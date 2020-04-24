Health experts, however, say that the impact of the coronavirus could overtake the Fair yet this year. That is what has happened in the past, when fear of contagion knocked out the Great Minnesota Get-Together for a year.

So far, Fair officials say plans are moving ahead — for now — as they would in a normal year.

Minnesota State Fair general manager Jerry Hammer said in a statement Thursday that “the outlook for late summer events remains unknown,” and that it was their duty to “do everything we can for as long as we can to ensure that Minnesota has a world class State Fair this year.” The Fair is currently scheduled for Aug. 27 to Sept. 7.

Also Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz said he thought it would be “a pretty tough lift” to hold the Fair.

Health experts are pessimistic about the event’s prospects this summer.

“If I were a betting man, I would say that I don’t see it happening,” said Dr. Ryan Demmer, an associate professor in the Division of Epidemiology and Community Health at the University of Minnesota.

Across the country, officials have banned gatherings of 10 or more people, out of fears of spreading the virus. That’s why it seems unthinkable that 2 million people could collect for 12 days at the Fair, as they did last year.

“I do not see 2 million people in a condensed area without total disaster,” said Demmer.

Economic impact

A cancellation would be a blow to the state’s economy.

Last year’s Fair had an impact of $268 million — for the metro area alone. Fair officials said it creates more than 12,000 full-time, seasonal and part-time jobs.

Just as important is the effect on Minnesota morale. “By far, the State Fair’s most important impact is social,” Hammer said in the statement.

Yet closing of the Fair increasingly looks likely.

Officials from the governor to Dr. Michael Osterholm have pounded the advice like a drumbeat — stay 6 feet apart, don’t gather in groups, avoid sick people.

As a result, the Fair canceled all events on the Fairgrounds through May 10. Smaller festivals and fairs have been scrapped.

Those smaller events don’t compare to the risk of the mass gathering that is the State Fair.

It would mean potential exposure of 2 million people — a crowd larger than the populations of 12 U.S. states. They are crammed within easy sneezing distance, standing in lines, going on rides, sharing turkey legs.

Even more dangerous? The virus would get a free ride out, as crowds carry it back to rural areas and neighboring states.

“The majority of the state is still unaffected. Now think about bringing everyone together with virus out there, and sending them all back out,” said Demmer.

Fair knocked out before

Disease knocked out the State Fair once before.

In 1946, fears of polio shut down the Fair, according to Mark Haidet, a retired historian with the Minnesota Historical Society.

Although the coronavirus is often compared with the flu pandemic of 1918-19, that disease didn’t cause the Fair to close.

That’s due to the timing. The disease hit the state three weeks after the 1918 Fair ended. It went on to kill 50 million people around the world — quickly.

By the following spring, it had petered out. The 1919 Fair broke an attendance record, said Haidet.

The Fair also was scrapped in 1861 and 1862 for the Civil War and U.S.-Dakota war, in 1893 because of a scheduling conflict with the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago and in 1945 during World War II.

Some fans of the Fair – even health experts — wonder how the Fair could be saved.

Dr. Frank Rhame, an infectious disease specialist with Allina Health, is reluctant to say the Fair should be canceled.

“Maybe they could all wear face masks,” said Rhame.

Or maybe a Fair could happen if visibly ill people stayed home, he said. Infected people with no symptoms could still spread it, he said, “but that would knock it down by two-thirds.”

Perhaps a Fair with fewer days, limited visitors or enforced social distancing?

He wasn’t sure. “The State Fair is really tough,” said Rhame.

Perhaps some kind of “game-changer” could emerge, said Dr. Demmer.

If there were a new test costing “a couple of bucks,” he said, fairgoers could each be checked as they entered.

Or maybe the virus will naturally plummet after it peaks in July.

But Demmer cautioned that even if the coronavirus fades, the threat of a comeback is always looming. As long as there is a single infectious person somewhere in the crowd, hundreds of others could get it.

“I’d be very surprised to see a situation by the end of summer where we get back to normal and stay there,” he said.

Or — theoretically — the virus could run rampant so quickly that it would run out of momentum by late August.

If most people already had the virus — say, 80 percent — then perhaps the Fair could be held, Demmer said. Of course, that would mean thousands of additional deaths.

Historian Haidet is a State Fair fanatic who has worked for the Minnesota State Fair Foundation. He goes five times every year.

“I would miss it. It’s such an important part of Minnesota life,” he said. “But if the virus is prevalent, closing it is the right thing to do.”



