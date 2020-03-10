BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America will close Wednesday, March 18 through the end of the month, a statement from the megamall said.

The family attraction facility said, "We understand this decision impacts countless visitors -- as well as other tenants, the surrounding hotels and hospitality industry, and most importantly our team members."

Certain mall retailers have chosen to limit hours of operation or temporarily close, the statement said.

