DULUTH — At a cozy loft-style Airbnb in the Spirit Valley neighborhood, not only can you enjoy the reclaimed wood art above the queen-sized bed — for $400, you can take it home with you.

Anna and Nathaneal Bailey have created a vacation rental that doubles as a curated art showcase in the space above their shop, Bailey Builds. The studio has the same function as the store: bring local art to the people. In the case of the former, there is a chance to live with, for instance, Shawna Gilmore’s painting "Bernice Thought She Would Lose Her Mind" ($375) for the duration of the stay, then tack it onto the bill at checkout.

Anna was creating her pieces in the family garage alongside Nathaneal, who is production manager. The business grew and they needed more space. More space brought more ideas.

When the Baileys purchased the stucco, cutely-shaped corner building, once a Texaco gas station, at 5727 Grand Ave. in 2017, it had been empty for 20 years. They were blown away by the unique architecture and how it tied into the brand, Anna said. They liked the idea of reclaiming something that had been left aside and giving it a new life and purpose.

"This gave us the opportunity to think outside the box," she said.

Art, craft, sleep

The 500-square-foot rental, in the upper level of the building, has a main living-sleeping space, a full kitchen, French doors leading to a three-season porch with a hammock and, when it's warm, plants. It had been updated by its previous owner with re-purposed bits and pieces from the College of St. Scholastica, and the Baileys did more. They turned a one-bedroom apartment into an open loft, redid the ceilings and wood floors.

At the center of the main living space is a queen-size bed (lofted, with shelves beneath and made by the Baileys). Three retro lights shine down on one of Anna's signature pieces: horizontal lines or reclaimed wood within a frame ($400). To the left is a Bailey-made desk and over the door, a Bailey-built clock ($120). One of Duluth's most recognizable artists, Shawna Gilmore, has a half-dozen of her paintings available; subjects include deer, moth, girls, chickens. Carrie Schaeffer's framed "Cabernet Sauvigmeow" print ($40) sits over a tall-top table.

While the boxed rhododendrons hanging on the wall aren't for sale, the plant is local, too. It's from Duluth Living Walls, a business that artfully arranges plant life in spaces and helps to maintain them.

The semi-open kitchen is clean and white and has a stove and full-sized refrigerator. A seven-shelf bookcase shows off some of the pieces by local makers. It has tea from Zenith Tea Works ($14-20), Ray Shelrud Doodle Mugs ($35), Woodfire Candles in Mountain Pine and Cozy Cabin scents ($24) and Woodfire soap ($9) in woodman's or sweet almond scent, Lake Superior pint glasses ($9), a North Country Craft cribbage board ($30) and a cutting board by the Bailey's son Sam ($40).

The narrow bathroom has a radiator fortuitously close to the toilet ("it's a warm spot to sit," Nathaneal joked. "A heated toilet"). For sale: lip balm by Lenora, and Duluth Beard Company beard oil.

The Duluth Makers Loft — there's a hashtag — is listed as an Airbnb Plus, a distinction that means it maintains a certain standard of user-friendliness, has passed a visit by the company, ranks highly among guests and more.

During the winter, it has been booked on weekends. April through October, however, it's almost nonstop. The rental is maxed out for June already. Since it opened in the spring of 2019, it's had positive feedback from guests. On Airbnb, reviewers call it charming, enjoy the art and like the straight shot to Spirit Mountain. On a chalkboard in the entryway, Lia and/or Ethan from Minneapolis, describe it as having a "great location and vibey decor."

Among the first guests was a couple whose purchases exceeded the cost of the room stay, Nathaneal said.

"They embraced the whole experience," Anna added.

The commerce isn't exclusive to the room. The rental is above Bailey Builds, a boutique with even more goods by local makers (and sometimes a young Newfoundland named Archie). The shop has candles, paintings, jewelry and mugs crafted with hand-sized indentations for ease of holding.

When the Baileys bought the building, the Texaco's garage space was their wood shop. They have since upgraded, again for more space, to a new location. This leaves an empty room with a garage door. The Baileys are still considering their options for the space.

More info

Duluth Makers Loft, airbnb.com

baileybuilds.com