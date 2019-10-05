WALKER, Minn. — Only days after the International Eelpout Festival’s unexpected cancellation earlier this month, Chase on the Lake Resort announced an alternative replacement with plans to host Walker’s first Frozen Block Party.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 6, the Chase announced the event, which is scheduled for Feb. 20-22, and described it as “a mid-winter celebration in a great little town.”

The three-day party is expected to include an ice bar, cold drinks and live entertainment from the Johnny Holm Band and Outside Recess, among others.

“Come see fantastic live entertainment... and check out our cool ice bar under the Big Top on 5th Street North and in The 502 at Chase on the Lake Resort,” the post said.

A Beer Pong Tournament is also scheduled for the weekend. Participants must register to compete, and both first- and second-place winners take home cash prizes.

Additionally, rideshare drivers will be available throughout the weekend to transport guests to and from the event.

The Frozen Block Party comes after concern was raised that the Eelpout Festival’s cancellation would hurt local businesses during an already slow time of year for Walker.

When the Eelpout Festival -- which annually attracted more than 10,000 attendees to the small Minnesota town for four days in February -- was unexpectedly canceled on Jan. 2, its organizer cited costs and an “impasse on lake enforcement” as factors for the event's indefinite postponement.

However, the Star Tribune reported Chase still “(planned) to go ahead with its commitments for live entertainment during what would have been the long festival weekend” and was “working with the city to get the permits to move its events onshore.”

And in its Facebook post announcing the new event, Chase acknowledged its success: “A huge shout out (to) the City of Walker for allowing us to move our permit to set up in the streets of Downtown and start Walker’s first Annual Frozen Block Party.”

More details on the Frozen Block Party will be released on its Facebook event page as plans continue to be finalized.