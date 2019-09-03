WALKER -- Forget around the world in 80 days. How about one day, no suitcase required?

The 27th annual Ethnic Fest is bringing a slew of multicultural melodies, exotic tastes and traditional crafts to downtown Walker this Saturday.

Four separate stages, featuring an array of music and dance lineups from cultures around the world, will set the tone for the event. Performances will include a traditional Scandinavian folk orchestra, an acoustic Reggae and Soca artist, a Native American blues/rock band, Irish dance, clogging and bagpipes.

“We also have one stage that is completely our Native American dancers, so that’ll include a hoop dancer and our local tribe,” said Roxie Parks, a member of Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Food vendors will be serving up tastes of Mexico, Greece, Asia and The Philippines, among other cuisines. Local restaurants will also be offering ethnic specials throughout the day.

Attendees are encouraged to purchase an Ethnic Fest Button, designed by a local high school artist, to reap special benefits during the event.

“Buttons will have numbers on the back, and with those numbers, you can win prizes from Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters,” Parks said. “Buttons will also get you preferred seating at each of the stages.”

A horse and buggy, a new addition this year, will be helping to transport attendees to different stages, and riders must have a button to use the accommodation, Parks added.

Family entertainment and interactive activities will also be accessible during the event.

Here’s a look at the day:

11 a.m.: Parade on Main Street.

Noon: Food vendors located on the courthouse lawn. Craft vendors located on 5th Street.

Noon to 1 p.m.: Kid’s Konnection Concert by Barbers and McKerchers for the entire family at the courthouse lawn.

Noon to 3 p.m.: Corvette Show featuring the Central Lakes Corvettes in the parade and at Walker City Park. Open to street rods, customs and more. Show only, no competition trophies.

Noon to 5 p.m.: Edelweiss Alphorn Duo will be strolling throughout downtown.

Noon to around 6 p.m.: Music and dance performances at Stages One, Two, Three and Four.





If you go:

What: Ethnic Fest 2019.

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; parade begins at 11 a.m., vendors and entertainment begin at noon.

Where: Main Street in downtown Walker.