DULUTH — The Range Association of Municipalities and Schools is asking Minnesota residents to take a broadband speed test it’s hosting on its website in partnership with GEO Partners LLC.

The speed test gives local governments, communities, providers and area partners a chance to better identify underserved and unserved areas and seek grant funding, a news release from RAMS said. It also gives consumers the opportunity to see if they are getting the service they pay for.

RAMS helped launch the testing process in April 2020. Any information gathered from consumers will be used to further develop high-speed internet access for people in Minnesota.

People are encouraged to take the test at broadband.ramsmn.org. The test takes roughly 30 seconds.