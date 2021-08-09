ROCHESTER, Minn. — Steve Loos is using a computer program to try to make life easier for sports organizations.

He also hopes to keep as many people as possible active in sports.

The 46-year-old Loos is the founder and president of Da Vinci Software in Rochester. He formed the company in 2008, and in 2011 he launched ScoreMonster.

ScoreMonster is a program application that helps a sports organization meet the majority of its needs in one site. It includes the ability to maintain an in-game box score as well as update team and player stats. But the program also can provide a team with a website, online player registration and background checks.

“ScoreMonster is really a whole ecosystem for a sports organization to do everything,” Loos said. “We saw the problem in the market being that most youth and adult sports organizations, it’s all volunteer based. And they’re trying to find tools to help them manage the growing need of managing sports.”

Loos, a native of Lakeville, Minnesota, played amateur baseball for 25 years and the Minnesota Baseball Association was the first client of ScoreMonster.

The Minnesota Baseball Association’s Board of Governors has made ScoreMonster its official platform for its website, and all amateur teams in the state now enter their schedules and rosters through ScoreMonster. The program has the capability to do live scoring and teams can easily post scores and box scores after their games.

The Rochester Royals use the iScore app to keep track of their box scores on an iPad.

ScoreMonster is an integration partner with iScore. The Royals use the iScore app to keep track of their box scores on an iPad, then import the iScore stats to ScoreMonster to share and integrate their states online to the Minnesota Baseball Association's website.

"We score all the games on an iPad and then it’s an easy submit to ScoreMonster," Royals player/manager Tim Oesterlin said.

There are just fewer than 300 amateur baseball teams in Minnesota and they are all registered to use ScoreMonster. The association just signed a 10-year extension to use the program.

“We saw this as an opportunity when we started to do more of the scoring platform,” Loos said. “We started bringing that ecosystem all together so now when you register a player it is automatically registered into the roster on the website for example. Then that person automatically shows up in the scoring app when you need to score them. You don’t have to re-enter them three or four times in different applications.”

The Minnesota Baseball Association can also use the program for player ratings to determine if teams should be in Class A, B or C.

“It’s all powered by ScoreMonster,” Loos said. “It looks at players’ ages, at where they live, their experience, if they played pro (ball), D-I (college), D-II, D-III, high school. It looks at how successful that team has been, if they’ve been to the state tournament, the final four, or have they won it all (a state title) in past years.”

ScoreMonster is mostly used in baseball and softball right now but Loos intends to use the program in other sports in the near future.

“I think what differentiates us is that everybody involved is invested in youth sports and amateur sports to succeed,” Loos said. “We’re really excited to keep kids active, adults active.”

ScoreMonster also updates player and team statistics.

“By keeping people more engaged with their team has brought more fans out to watch amateur baseball,” Loos said. “It’s kind of cool to see your stats, to see your team, to follow you as a player, right?”

All the information the program provides is updated on each team's website, and is available for fans to see.

“Once the league has signed a contract to use ScoreMonster, all the fans, everything they see on the public website is under the umbrella of the association and can use it at no cost,” Loos said.