The Digital Revolution reached new heights in the '90s with an increase in access to computers and the rise of the internet. And in the 2000s, cellphones and social media completely changed the way we communicate with each other. So, after years of availability and rapid growth, have these technologies peaked?

A Pew Research Center study said 6% of adults in the U.S. had access to the internet in 1994. While that percentage had reached 90% in 2019, it was just a 1% increase from 2017. Likewise, cellphone usage only grew 1% over the past two years.

Check out the infographic below to see how these technologies grew in popularity over the years and how use varies between different demographic groups.