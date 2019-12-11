BEMIDJI -- Lake country's own PBS station is joining more than 100 others in expanding to the YouTubeTV streaming service.

According to a press release, both Lakeland PBS and PBS Kids will be added to the channels available to the online streaming platform YouTubeTV. The release states its Lakeland's first local live-streaming partnership, with both local and national content also available on demand.

"It's been a national initiative," said Lakeland PBS CEO Bill Sanford. "As people transition from cable and other distribution means to more over-the-top services, they're jumping on YouTubeTV and Sling. So, it's important, for us to stay relevant, for people to have us on the dial."

Lakeland PBS provides programming to an estimated 7,500 square miles in northern and central Minnesota, with 383,500 people able to watch. The main offices are located in Bemidji. According to Sanford, the expansion will allow more people to tune in, too.

"Most providers do something called geo-sensing, which means you can only get it in a certain area. With satellite, Lakeland can extend down to the Iowa border, but if you're in, say, Bagley, there's a chance you can't get it," Sanford said. "YouTubeTV does it in a different way, they base it more on broadcast circles, so it's basically what is realistically regional."

At the national level, by adding more than 100 PBS stations, the content produced for public broadcasting will be available to more than 75% of U.S. households. Additional stations are also scheduled to launch on YouTubeTV in 2020.

"PBS is committed to making trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible," said Ira Rubenstein, PBS chief digital and marketing officer in a release. "We are pleased that YouTubeTV recognizes public television's unique structure and worked with us to provide our viewers with more ways to watch the programs that they love."

Sanford, who sits on a task force for PBS focused on expansion to digital platforms, said the YouTubeTV partnership took about six months, while the discussion as a whole started nearly 18 months ago.

In the release, public broadcasting stations were high in demand for the streaming platform.

"PBS and PBS Kids are highly requested channels by our users," said Lori Conkling, global head of partnerships at YouTubeTV. "We're thrilled to be able to add these to the YouTubeTV lineup."