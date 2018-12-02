Understanding the need to help locally owned businesses and nonprofits get back on their feet in the wake of the pandemic, Forum Communications Co. will launch on Friday, May 1, a matching grant program aimed at helping businesses and nonprofits better market to customers.

The $1 Million Community Commitment Grant allows businesses and nonprofits to leverage their advertising dollars with a matching commitment from Forum Communications Co. during May, June and July.

To apply for a grant, visit register.forumcomm.com/grant

Dollar-for-dollar matching grants can be for a minimum of $250 or a maximum of $10,000 each of those three months.

Grant funds can be used toward print or digital advertising in more than 40 local Forum Communications Co. newspapers or websites. The matching grants are not available for broadcast outlets.

“We have been a family owned business for more than 100 years, so we know what it means to be invested in our communities,” said Forum Communications Co. CEO Bill Marcil Jr. “We all work together every day to solve our challenges and improve where we live. This grant is one of the ways we can commit to helping our communities bounce back.”



