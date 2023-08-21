Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Rod's Meats in Bemidji closing after 36 years in business

Rod Anderson bought an empty lot on Paul Bunyan Drive in 1987 and built a 2,400-square-foot meat market to call his own. He’s been serving loyal customers ever since.

Rod's Meats1.jpg
Rod Anderson will retire and close his meat market at the end of August. He's been serving customers at 1718 Paul Bunyan Drive NW for 41 years.
Dennis Doeden / Bemidji Pioneer
Dennis Doeden
By Dennis Doeden
August 21, 2023 at 3:06 PM

BEMIDJI — Rod Anderson became a meat man out of necessity nearly 70 years ago. Next week, he plans to hang up his apron, put away his knives, and head into retirement at the age of 84. Rod’s Meats will close after 36 years on Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Drive.

Anderson was a teenage carryout boy for National Food Store in his hometown of Virginia, Minn.

“One day they needed somebody to make ground beef in the back, and I was back there making ground beef for the next six years,” Anderson said. “Then I got laid off. I went to work in the mines for a little bit. I didn’t like that. Then I got a job at a gas station. I didn’t like that, either.”

He returned to National Foods part-time, until one day when his supervisor asked him if he wanted to work at the company’s store in Bemidji.

“I said, ‘Well where’s that?’" Anderson recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rod and his wife, Mary-Ann, made the move to Bemidji. He was meat manager at the National Foods Store downtown, then worked at the Hartz store in Nymore, the Red Owl store downtown and Lueken’s Village Foods.

“I had enough of working for somebody else,” Anderson said. “I needed a job so I made one.”

Anderson bought an empty lot on Paul Bunyan Drive and built a 2,400-square-foot meat market to call his own. That was in 1987. He’s been serving loyal customers ever since.

One of those regulars, Carol Charnoski of Redby, was surprised to learn of Rod’s store closing when she shopped there last week with her brother, Bob.

“What do I think of him retiring?” Carol said. “Don’t retire, Rod. We always shopped here forever and ever. I couldn’t believe it. You’ve got to work until you’re 100.”

Rod's Meats2.jpg
Rod Anderson helps longtime customer Carol Charnoski with her purchase at Rod's Meats on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Dennis Doeden / Bemidji Pioneer

Rod said he and Mary-Ann plan to visit their three children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren in retirement. He doesn’t expect to sleep in since he’s used to waking at 6 a.m. But he won’t be putting in 11-hour workdays anymore.

“I like to fish, but I can’t fish all the time,” Anderson said. “I told my wife I want to get a horse, but I can’t. I want a Harley, she won’t let me have that, either.”

The only time Rod took time off in the last 36 years was in 1999 when he had surgery to remove his cancer-stricken stomach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They told me I had three months to live, but I’m still here,” he said. “So I’ve been lucky.”

As for retirement?

“I think I’m ready,” he said, “but I’ve got mixed feelings.”

Dennis Doeden
By Dennis Doeden
Dennis Doeden, former publisher of the Bemidji Pioneer, is a feature reporter. He is a graduate of Metropolitan State University with a degree in Communications Management.
What To Read Next
A building rendering
Business
L&M Fleet Supply plans new $50 million distribution center in Grand Rapids
8h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Brown soybeans in a field.
Business
Recent rains helped some crops in some places, but for others the damage was done
15h ago
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
UrineTests940.jpg
Minnesota
Even with marijuana legalization, many workers are still subject to employment THC testing
2d ago
 · 
By  Peter Callaghan / MinnPost
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
092122.S.BP.BSUFOOT Dhel Duncan-Busby.jpg
College
Dhel Duncan-Busby’s potential CFL path highlights Bemidji State football notebook
3d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
081923.OP.BP.OLSONCOLUMN
Columns
JEREMY OLSON COLUMN: Moving forward together as we head into a new school year
2d ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Olson
cea7cf4ef086366884d3aafd73bcf778e9226be4694ac1acaef8c96c9f3ce5d1-rimg-w960-h503-gmir.jpg
Circus Stella set to perform in Bemidji Aug. 25-27
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Northwoods Lumber_2022-126.jpg
Business
Lundberg family celebrates 50 years of Northwoods Lumber Company
2d ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden