Rod's Meats in Bemidji closing after 36 years in business

BEMIDJI — Rod Anderson became a meat man out of necessity nearly 70 years ago. Next week, he plans to hang up his apron, put away his knives, and head into retirement at the age of 84. Rod’s Meats will close after 36 years on Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Drive.

Anderson was a teenage carryout boy for National Food Store in his hometown of Virginia, Minn.

“One day they needed somebody to make ground beef in the back, and I was back there making ground beef for the next six years,” Anderson said. “Then I got laid off. I went to work in the mines for a little bit. I didn’t like that. Then I got a job at a gas station. I didn’t like that, either.”

He returned to National Foods part-time, until one day when his supervisor asked him if he wanted to work at the company’s store in Bemidji.

“I said, ‘Well where’s that?’" Anderson recalled.

Rod and his wife, Mary-Ann, made the move to Bemidji. He was meat manager at the National Foods Store downtown, then worked at the Hartz store in Nymore, the Red Owl store downtown and Lueken’s Village Foods.

“I had enough of working for somebody else,” Anderson said. “I needed a job so I made one.”

Anderson bought an empty lot on Paul Bunyan Drive and built a 2,400-square-foot meat market to call his own. That was in 1987. He’s been serving loyal customers ever since.

One of those regulars, Carol Charnoski of Redby, was surprised to learn of Rod’s store closing when she shopped there last week with her brother, Bob.

“What do I think of him retiring?” Carol said. “Don’t retire, Rod. We always shopped here forever and ever. I couldn’t believe it. You’ve got to work until you’re 100.”

Rod Anderson helps longtime customer Carol Charnoski with her purchase at Rod's Meats on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Dennis Doeden / Bemidji Pioneer

Rod said he and Mary-Ann plan to visit their three children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren in retirement. He doesn’t expect to sleep in since he’s used to waking at 6 a.m. But he won’t be putting in 11-hour workdays anymore.

“I like to fish, but I can’t fish all the time,” Anderson said. “I told my wife I want to get a horse, but I can’t. I want a Harley, she won’t let me have that, either.”

The only time Rod took time off in the last 36 years was in 1999 when he had surgery to remove his cancer-stricken stomach.

“They told me I had three months to live, but I’m still here,” he said. “So I’ve been lucky.”

As for retirement?

“I think I’m ready,” he said, “but I’ve got mixed feelings.”