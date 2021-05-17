“Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances,” the Minneapolis-based retailer announced in a news release Monday, May 17.

“Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores.”

Mask mandates still stand in the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

On Sunday, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defended the decision to ease mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, stressing that increasing political pressure had nothing to do with the abrupt shift in guidelines.

Target’s revised policy follows those of other companies, including Costco, Walmart and Starbucks.