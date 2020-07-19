The Home Depot has announced that beginning Wednesday, July 22, all stores in the United States will require customers to wear face masks.

Small children or those with a valid medical condition will not be bound to the requirement.

According to a press release, roughly 85% of all Home Depot stores already require customers to wear masks in compliance with local and state regulations. All Home Depot employees are required to wear masks in stores, distribution centers and other locations.

“We appreciate all of our associates who have been working so hard to serve our customers with the essential products they need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and we want to thank our customers for their cooperation as we work to protect everyone in our stores,” Ann-Marie Campbell, executive vice president of stores, said via news release.

The Home Depot will use signs at all store entrances and in-store PA systems to remind customers of the new requirement. Employees will be available to provide masks to customers who do not have one.

The Home Depot operates 2,293 stores across North America.