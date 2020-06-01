ST. PAUL -- Target has announced the indefinite closure of six stores, including two in Minnesota.

One of these, the store on Lake Street in Minneapolis, was badly damaged during recent looting, and is scheduled to reopen in late 2020.

Target did not specify estimated reopening dates for the other five stores, saying only they are “closed until further notice.”

Those stores are:

Uptown in Minneapolis

Broadway, Oakland, Calif.

Buckhead, South Atlanta, Ga.

South Loop, Chicago,

Washington Square, West Philadelphia

The Minneapolis-based retail chain said it “adjusted or closed over 200 stores over this weekend.”

These included several dozen temporary store closures in and around the Twin Cities. About 24 of these closed their doors well prior to the weekend.

Target didn’t say how it chose which of these stores to shutter, nor exactly when they will reopen.

“As the situation is so fluid, and we’re evaluating temporary adjusted hours and closures on a store-by-store basis, we don’t have any more specifics to share at this time,” spokeswoman Aryn Ridge said. “We’ll keep this page updated as needed.”

Target said employees at stores that are closed will be paid for up to 14 days, including premiums they are earning due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will also be able to work at Target locations that remain open.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country,” Target said in a statement. “Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”



