ST. PAUL — As more Minnesota businesses shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic move to reopen, state officials this week affirmed there will still be a social safety net in place for those unable to go back to work.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, May 4, Gov. Tim Walz said Minnesotans who have underlying health issues or are caring for family members will continue to be eligible for unemployment insurance even if they are offered their old jobs back. His comments jibe with guidance laid out in his March executive order, and come as leaders in other states in the U.S. threaten to cut hesitant workers off from unemployment benefits.

That scenario may not come to pass in Minnesota, where residents who are at a greater risk of falling seriously ill, or live with others who do, are still eligible for unemployment during the pandemic. Walz and state Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner Steve Grove said that remains the case even as retail shops here reopen for business this week.

"All those things now qualify you for unemployment insurance. That remains the guidance," Grove said.

Despite loosening restrictions on retailers — which, like restaurants, are being encouraged to move toward curbside delivery — and allowing office places and manufacturers to reopen, state officials are still maintaining many of the social restrictions included in Minnesota's initial stay at home order. No immediate end to the economic pain caused by the pandemic appears to be in sight.

COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, has infected some 7,800 people in Minnesota, according to the state Department of Health, and resulted in the deaths of more than 450. It has also turned once rosy state budget projections entirely on their head, with the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget now forecasting a $2.4 billion deficit for the current biennium, according to figure released Tuesday, March 5.

Still, state officials estimate that approximately 30,000 workers could begin to reenter the workforce this week as retailers come back online. Walz and Grove said Monday they expect that the "vast majority" of those offered reemployment to accept it.

Minnesota Retailer Association president Bruce Nustad said he believes business owners and operators will be flexible when it comes to recalling employees whose health is too fragile to risk exposure to the coronavirus.

"The last thing an employer wants is to feel like they’ve an employee high and dry," he said.

The 10,000 to 15,000 businesses the trade group expects to reopen may not even be able to bring back all of their former employees, Nustad said, given that they are opening only in a limited capacity.

Other workplace changes are taking shape in the form of enhanced health and safety measures. Minnesota businesses are being required to write up plans on how to operate safely as a condition of their reopening.

Many are using guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration to do so, according to Minnesota Chamber of Commerce president Doug Loon. Members of the chamber are also sharing best practices that they have developed on their own, he said, and are being matched with personal protective gear suppliers through a chamber web application.

"We’re never done learning about how to do this," Loon said.