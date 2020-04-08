ST. PAUL — The average price of goods and services fell 0.5% throughout the Midwest from February to March, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday, April 4.

Prices were still 1% higher throughout the bureau's Midwest district, which includes Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and eight other states, than they were in March 2019. That's according to the agency's latest report on the Consumer Price Index, which measures average price changes.

Average grocery store prices grew by 0.2% from February to March, and by 1.3% from March of last year. Month-to-month restaurant prices rose slightly by 0.1%, up 2.5% from a year ago.

Fuel and utility costs continued to drop in March, falling nearly 0.8% from February. Natural gas prices alone fell by 2.7% last month, down 3.1% from March 2019.

Gasoline prices, meanwhile, slid down by 12.2% between March and February. Gas cost 17% less last month than it did in March of last year.

Housing and medical care costs both grew from March 2019 by 2% and 4.6%, respectively. That's despite the fact that housing costs, including rent, fell by an average of 0.1% last month compared to February.

The price of medical care went up last month by less than 1%.

Other states included in the BLS Midwest region are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin.