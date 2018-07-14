The new full-service salon All About You Salon and Tanning has popular local stylist Gretchen Henriksen as its proprietor. The new building breathes fresh life into the downtown as Henriksen puts her eight years of experience in salon services, her degree in sales and marketing, along with her sparkling personality and entrepreneurial drive to work.

The new salon, at 73 Main St., is really all about the customer. The full-service business features haircuts for men, women and children, as well as full tanning services that have single session and package plans with state-of-the-art tanning technology. Henriksen also offers shampoos and perms, as well as cuts, colors, and Malibu service, pedicures and manicures and facial waxes.

The new salon also features a throwback charm with its simple and homey décor, the chalk-painted roll-top desk rather than a more traditional countertop or desk, and a sign that reads: Choose Kindness.

“Kindness and customer service are key,” Henriksen said. “My clients have been so helpful to me in this new adventure, even to the point of helping me to find a lot for sale and in choosing a name for the salon.”

Her clients are already enjoying the comfort of the two custom-designed stylist stations ordered to Henriksen’s specifications based on feedback from clients, and she was busy first thing Monday morning as soon as the doors opened for the first time. In fact, the whole first week was booked before the “Open” sign flipped Monday.

Henriksen graduated from Kelliher High School in 2001, attended college at Moorhead State and then received a degree in sales and marketing from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji in 2004. She worked in sales and marketing for Anderson Fabrics Factory and Outlet while going on to get her degree from the Professional Salon Academy in Bemidji in 2010 and has been working in salon services ever since. “When I first got my degree in sales and marketing, the goal was to someday own my own business,” Henriksen said. “About a year ago, I started thinking about it seriously.”

All About You Salon and Tanning really turned out to be a family affair, as Henriksen wondered how to turn her dream into reality and her brother, Grant Frenzel, a Deerwood Bank financier, told her they could make it work. From there, Frenzel Construction took on the building, using her vision. Her brother, Pat Frenzel, is the general contractor and her brother, Jay Frenzel, put in the bulk of the construction labor. Her husband, Chris Henriksen, an electrician with Bessler-Wiebolt Electric, did all of the electrical work. “He is such a very supportive husband,” she said. “He worked his tail off to get this place up and running.”

Henriksen’s sisters, Jill Richter, Andrea Anderson and Monica Arel, were with Gretchen every step of the way on decor, she sad. And. Chris and Gretchen’s children, 11-year old Aubree, 9-year old Beka and 4-year old Cade provided a lot of the elbow grease it took to get everything clean and ready for opening day.

“I really owe a lot to my parents who supported me and listened to me talk about little else for the last year and were offering help and encouragement every minute of it,” Henriksen said.

The new building has caused a few craning necks for those passing by, wondering what the structure would hold. And while having a new building means everything is new, fresh and up to code, it also brings a sense of optimism to revitalize Blackduck’s downtown.

“My husband, my kids, and my parents are proud of me and excited for me -- I’m nervous, but excited too; relieved to see it done and starting to see clients in my own salon after all the months of planning,” she said.

All About You Salon and Tanning will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, as well as on Saturdays by appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged as books are filling up fast. The salon is located at 73 Main St., call (218) 835-8600.