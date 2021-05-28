ST. PAUL — Get your shot, and these local breweries, wineries and distilleries will throw in a chaser — on the house.

Starting Friday, May 28, vaccinated Minnesotans can sip free or discounted brews, wine or cocktails from participating establishments thanks to a new partnership between the state, the Craft Brewers Guild and Minnesota Distillers guild.

“We’re doing this the Minnesota way — coming together to take care of each other while having a good time," Gov. Tim Walz said in a Friday news release. "Roll up your sleeves if you haven’t already, get back to your favorite spot, and cheers to the vaccine!”

Walz's office this week announced a slate of incentives hoping to convince Minnesotans who haven't already to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Minnesotans 21 and older have to show proof that they've received at least one dose of the vaccine to get a free or discounted drink from participating establishments from May 28 to June 30.

Participating establishments are:

Big Lake: Lupulin Brewing Company

Callaway: Richwood Winery

Eagan: Bald Man Brewing

Hallock: Far North Spirits Inc.

Hastings: Spiral Brewery

Isanti: Isanti Spirits

Minneapolis:

Minnetonka: Unmapped Brewing Co.

Northfield: Loon Liquors

Parkers Prairie: L'Etoile du Nord

St. Louis Park: Dampfwerk Distillery Co.

St. Paul: Bad Weather Brewing Company