BEMIDJI -- The holiday of love is only days away, and as many know, good food is the way to almost anyone’s heart.

Fortunately, there’s some sweet meal deals in and around Bemidji this weekend that’ll warm hearts this Valentine’s Day -- despite the frigid weather.

North Shore Grille

The country club is offering a dinner for two for $70. It includes one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert, plus two salads and dinner rolls. Starters are spinach and artichoke dip; lobster, bacon and jalapeno wontons; beef tenderloin tips and bacon wrapped scallops. Entrees are prime rib, grilled salmon, asparagus chicken and a vegetarian option. Desserts are caramel roll bread pudding, chocolate mousse torte, vanilla cheesecake and spiced berry crème brûlée. Both dine-in and carry-out is available. Call (218) 751-4535 for reservations.

Keith's Pizza

The pizzeria is offering heart-shaped pizzas at both locations for dine-in, carry out, curbside or delivery.

Country Kitchen

The restaurant is offering a Valentine’s breakfast with prime rib, eggs, hash browns and special Valentine’s pancakes for $19.99. It is also offering a prime rib dinner with cheesy mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, soup and salad bar for $24.99. A Snickers bar cheesecake is included with the purchase of two dinners. Additional beverage and dessert specials are available.

C.K. Dudley’s

The restaurant is offering a house smoked prime rib dinner, a Manhattan New York filet (8 oz.) and four battered shrimp dinner, a grilled salmon (8 oz.) with lemon dill cream sauce dinner and a chicken alfredo penne dinner, along with various desserts.

Brigid’s Pub

The restaurant is offering a special that features two entrees, two desserts and a bottle of wine (while supplies last) for $60. Entrees include Irish whiskey-Guinness infused prime rib, pesto chicken fettuccine and lemon pepper walleye. Desserts include black chocolate beast cake, bread and butter pudding and strawberry cheesecake. Dinner is available for dine-in or takeout.

Tutto Bene

The restaurant is offering cold water Maine lobster with gnocchi, black truffles and parmesan fondu and a 12 oz. prime grade New York strip steak grilled with fingerling potato hash. It’s available from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Curbside takeout and indoor dining is available. For reservations, call (218) 751-1100.

Raphael’s Bakery & Café

The bakery is offering a variety of Valentine’s Day themed treats, such as mini red velvet cakes and other festive desserts.

Sparkling Waters

The restaurant is offering a special ribeye kabob with two colossal heart-shaped broiled shrimp centered with roma stuffed mozzarella over a rice blend. It will be available Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday night, Feb. 14.

Red Stu Breakfast Bar

The restaurant is offering a strawberry cake with cream cheese layers, chocolate drizzle and slices of chocolate covered strawberries, along with a red velvet cake with cream cheese layers, chocolate drizzle and chocolate dipped Oreo cookies. Call (218) 497-0334 for reservations up to six.

Bemidji Fusion

The juice and smoothie bar is offering a Valentine’s themed shake of the month called the “Heart Throb.”

Green Mill

The restaurant is offering a large two-topping heart-shaped pizza and a select appetizer for only $19.99. The special will run all Valentine’s weekend-long, Feb. 12-14.

Bemidji Brewing

The brewery is offering a limited time only cherry pie dessert pasty, which is said to pair well with their Oud Bruin Kriek brew.

Dairy Queen

The restaurant is offering a large variety of Valentine’s themed cakes. They can be picked up in the Paul Bunyan Mall location, or call (218) 751-0977 to reserve one.

Dunkin’

The chain has a Valentine's Day seasonal menu with the Pink Velvet Macchiato, Mocha Macchiato and heart-shaped donuts, such as the Brownie Batter Donut and the Cupid's Choice Donut filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and pink sprinkles.

Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge

The resort is offering a variety of special appetizers, such as ahi tuna poke pizza; cranberry, pecan and honey baked brie; and bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapenos. Main courses include a 30 oz. heart-shaped ribeye steak, pan-seared scallops and a 12 oz. prime rib. Turtle cheesecake is available for dessert. Call (218) 444-DINE to place an order or reserve a table.

Tavern on South Shore

The restaurant is offering special appetizers, such as seared tuna and roasted prime rib baguette. Entrees include jumbo shrimp scampi, stuffed pork tenderloin and slow roasted prime rib. Cheesecake and brownie bowl sundaes are available for dessert. While supplies last, when you order two entrée specials, you will receive a free bottle of wine. The specials are available now through Sunday, Feb. 14.

Turtle River Chophouse

The restaurant is offering a variety of appetizers, such as a shaggy dog roll, strawberry and burrata bruschetta, garlic mussels, crab cake and hot tots. Main entrees are served with a choice of soup or salad and include center cut filet mignon, pan seared scallops, apricot glazed pork tenderloin, crab stuffed sole and New York strip steak. Salted caramel budino and chocolate layer cake are available for dessert. Call (218) 586-5827 or message the restaurant on Facebook for reservations.

Wilton Liquor Store

The bar is offering a ribeye steak dinner for two served with au gratin or baked potato, coleslaw and dinner rolls for $35.98. Each meal comes with a complimentary drink and chocolate. It’s available from 4 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. Call (218) 751-3432 for a reservation.

Pub 33 at Cedar Lakes Casino

The restaurant is offering a dinner for two from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Meal options include a 22 oz. steak and bacon wrapped scallops with choice of potato, brussels sprouts, red velvet cake, salads and rolls for $55.95; surf ‘n’ turf ravioli with angus cut steak, lobster ravioli, fettuccine alfredo, red velvet cake, salads and rolls for $39.95; emperor prime rib with choice of potato, vegetables, red velvet cake, salads and rolls for $49.95; and a 24 oz. heart-shaped rib eye and king crab legs with choice of potato, brussels sprouts, red velvet cake, salads and rolls for $69.95. Reservations are recommended. Call (844) 554-2646.

Charlie’s Up North

The restaurant is offering beef Wellington and seafood linguine. Each meal is served with a complimentary glass of Charlie’s House wine. Call for reservations at (218) 547-0222.

The Knob & Kettle

The restaurant is offering smoked prime rib, snow crab, and chicken or prime alfredo, which are available now through Sunday, Feb. 14. King crab is available at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, while supplies last. There is also an assortment of house desserts, such as bread pudding, creme brulee, triple chocolate cake and cheesecake. For reservations, call (218) 699-3403.

Becida Bar & Grill

The restaurant is offering a prime rib dinner, BBQ ribs, an 8 oz. sirloin steak and lobster mac and cheese, which are available from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Feb 12-14. Reservations are encouraged. Call (218) 854-7270.

JD’s Outpost Bar & Grill

The restaurant is offering a two-piece walleye dinner, a 16 oz. ribeye steak dinner, a chicken and shrimp dinner, a chicken and ribs dinner and a 10 oz. rib eye steak and shrimp dinner. All dinners include garlic mashed potatoes, a veggie, dinner salad, dinner roll, dessert and a glass of wine. For reservations, call (218) 467-9207.

Mustang Sally’s Supper Club

The restaurant is offering a surf and turf meal for two for $71.95. Each person receives a 16 oz. prime rib or 16 oz. ribeye steak, 5 large sautéed shrimp, choice of potato, soup, salad bar and cheesecake. There is a smaller 12 oz. meat option with the same sides for $61.95. It is available on Saturday, Feb. 13. For reservations, call (218) 547-6302.