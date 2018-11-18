Minnesota Chipotle manager fired over viral video incident

“We are committed to treating all of our customers fairly and with respect,” Chipotle said in a statement. “Regarding what happened at the St. Paul restaurant, the manager thought these gentlemen were the same customers from Tuesday night who weren’t able to pay for their meal. Regardless, this is not how we treat our customers and as a result, the manager has been terminated and the restaurant is being retrained to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

Masud Ali, one of the customers, posted the video of the incident on Twitter. As of Saturday night, the two-minute video had been viewed 2.35 million times.

The video starts with an employee telling the five young men, “You gotta pay, because you’ve never had money when you come in here.”

The young men try to order anyway, talked about posting it on Twitter and complained about “stereotypes.”

Were they the same customers who had not paid on Tuesday?

“We are not able to confirm that with 100% certainty,” said Laurie Schalow, chief communications officer with Chipotle. “We asked Masud if he was in our restaurant on Tuesday and he said no.”

When asked to pay upfront, the group refused, started shouting, swearing and asking other customers if they had to pay before eating.

On Twitter, Ali said the treatment felt racist. He and his friends are black.

“I don’t like how she’s laughing like something is funny,” he wrote about one of the employees. “So when a WHITE woman walks in you change your policy of ‘show us income before you get served’ ????? So @Chipotle gonna sit here and tell me I can’t eat because they think I look like someone that stole from them before??”

Employees asked the group to calm down. They got louder and the police were called.