Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Pinnacle Marketing Group celebrates 30 years

Pinnacle Marketing Group, a full-service marketing and advertising company based in Bemidji, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

PMG_Company Photo 2023.jpg
Pinnacle Marketing Group of Bemidji staff members celebrate the company's 30th anniversary.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:22 PM

BEMIDJI — Pinnacle Marketing Group, a full-service marketing and advertising company based in Bemidji, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

"We are extremely proud to have reached this milestone," CEO Shelly Geerdes said in a release. "Our success over the past 30 years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and loyalty of our clients. We look forward to continuing to provide extraordinary marketing services for many years to come."

The company currently provides marketing solutions to businesses in over 35 states and 300 markets, offering a wide range of marketing services including branding, advertising, web development, social media management and more, the release said.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
KIN Asian Market.jpg
Business
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors welcome KIN Asian Market
June 18, 2023 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bixby Condos.jpg
Business
Bemidji Chamber congratulates Tim Mrazek on completion of Bixby Condos
June 17, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
1894-the-whole-room.jpg
Business
Perham area restaurants primed for busy summer
June 09, 2023 08:05 AM
 · 
By  David Olson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
Master Gardener: Taking time to learn from others
June 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joyce Rairdon, Master Gardener
Paul Bunyan Playhouse web art.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'The Play That Goes Wrong' opens June 16 at the Chief Theater
June 13, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061723.S.BP.SPEEDWAY Nick Seitz.JPG
Sports
Memories of Bemidji Speedway legend John Seitz
June 15, 2023 01:42 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson, Special to the Pioneer
061723.N.BP.FLAGDAY 5.jpg
Local
Bemidjians honor history of American flag with Flag Day events
June 15, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken