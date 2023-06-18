Pinnacle Marketing Group celebrates 30 years

BEMIDJI — Pinnacle Marketing Group, a full-service marketing and advertising company based in Bemidji, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.

"We are extremely proud to have reached this milestone," CEO Shelly Geerdes said in a release. "Our success over the past 30 years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and loyalty of our clients. We look forward to continuing to provide extraordinary marketing services for many years to come."

The company currently provides marketing solutions to businesses in over 35 states and 300 markets, offering a wide range of marketing services including branding, advertising, web development, social media management and more, the release said.