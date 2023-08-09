Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Business

Paul Bunyan Communications to return over $3.2 million to members

Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced it will return over $3.2 million to its members in 2023.

Paul Bunyan Communications web art.jpg
Paul Bunyan Communications
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:55 AM

BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Communications recently announced it will return over $3.2 million to its members in 2023.

"Paul Bunyan Communications is a not-for-profit company that strives to provide the highest quality service at the most affordable rates," a release said. "As a cooperative, membership in Paul Bunyan Communications includes the opportunity to share in the financial success of the company."

When profits are earned, they are allocated to the members based on their proportional share of the allocable revenues. These allocations may then be returned to the individual members through capital credit retirements.

For current members with a distribution amount of $100 or less, credit has been applied to their August bill. Checks have been mailed out for distributions of more than $100.

“The state of our cooperative remains strong. We are the largest broadband cooperative in Minnesota with over 28,000 active members throughout our 6,000 square-mile service territory," CEO/General Manager Gary Johnson said in the release. "It is rewarding to see all those efforts continue to pay off and return these profits to our membership.”

According to Marketing Supervisor Brian Bissonette, in a highly competitive industry with national competitors, he feels Paul Bunyan Communications has been successful because the company puts its members first.

"We don’t have to worry about customers all over the place like in Sioux Falls, Fargo, Minneapolis or anywhere else," Bissonette said. "Our investments go here, back into our network, our services, and our communities in northern Minnesota.”

Those who were members of the cooperative in 2003 and/or 2022 and accrued more than $10 in total capital credit allocations, but do not receive the credit on an account or a check by Sept. 1 can contact Paul Bunyan Communications at (218) 444-1234.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
