Northern Dental Access acquires Bagley Dental Clinic

BAGLEY — Bagley Dental Clinic is set to be purchased by Northern Dental Access Center, with the hope to continue providing dental care in Clearwater County.

Northern Dental, a nonprofit dental provider, announced its upcoming purchase of the Bagley Clinic, located at 13 Main Ave. N, as a part of its expansion. Drs. Jill Nelson and Mary Jones will be working with Northern Dental to transition ownership over the summer.

“As we transition into the later stages of our professional career, selling our dental practice is a part of that transition,” Jones said in a release. “This acquisition by Northern Dental Access Center will enable dental care in our community to continue and increase for many people who do not currently have access.”

Bagley Dental withdrew patient care on July 27, with the exception of emergency care as needed and previously scheduled appointments through the end of July. Following the transition’s completion, the clinic will reopen under Northern Dental.

Current patients of Bagley Dental can transfer their care to the new clinic, if they desire, by contacting the office once they announce their reopening and are accepting new patients, which is expected to be this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Dental’s primary location is in Bemidji, which opened in 2009 and hosts over 27,00 patient appointments a year. A satellite clinic in Halstad was added in 2018 which has increased access for another 4,000 appointments each year.

The acquisition of Bagley Dental Clinic will further increase this number by 7,000 additional appointments annually for people who are enrolled in Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare, or those who require sliding fee cash arrangements based on income.

“We’re very excited to increase access to dental care for people in and around Clearwater County,” Jeanne Edevold Larson, executive director of Northern Dental, said in the release. “Our work will also secure and add good jobs and increase traffic to the community and provide a positive economic impact to the region.”

Further information will be released when the new clinic operation is ready to accept patient inquiries.