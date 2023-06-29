Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Northern Dental Access acquires Bagley Dental Clinic

Bagley Dental Clinic will be purchased by Northern Dental Access Center, with patient care withdrawn as of July 27 except for emergencies until the clinic reopens this fall under new management.

Bagley Dental.jpg
Bagley Dental is located at 13 Main Ave. N.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:11 PM

BAGLEY — Bagley Dental Clinic is set to be purchased by Northern Dental Access Center, with the hope to continue providing dental care in Clearwater County.

Northern Dental, a nonprofit dental provider, announced its upcoming purchase of the Bagley Clinic, located at 13 Main Ave. N, as a part of its expansion. Drs. Jill Nelson and Mary Jones will be working with Northern Dental to transition ownership over the summer.

“As we transition into the later stages of our professional career, selling our dental practice is a part of that transition,” Jones said in a release. “This acquisition by Northern Dental Access Center will enable dental care in our community to continue and increase for many people who do not currently have access.”

Bagley Dental withdrew patient care on July 27, with the exception of emergency care as needed and previously scheduled appointments through the end of July. Following the transition’s completion, the clinic will reopen under Northern Dental.

Current patients of Bagley Dental can transfer their care to the new clinic, if they desire, by contacting the office once they announce their reopening and are accepting new patients, which is expected to be this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Dental’s primary location is in Bemidji, which opened in 2009 and hosts over 27,00 patient appointments a year. A satellite clinic in Halstad was added in 2018 which has increased access for another 4,000 appointments each year.

The acquisition of Bagley Dental Clinic will further increase this number by 7,000 additional appointments annually for people who are enrolled in Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare, or those who require sliding fee cash arrangements based on income.

“We’re very excited to increase access to dental care for people in and around Clearwater County,” Jeanne Edevold Larson, executive director of Northern Dental, said in the release. “Our work will also secure and add good jobs and increase traffic to the community and provide a positive economic impact to the region.”

Further information will be released when the new clinic operation is ready to accept patient inquiries.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Latitude 218 Outfitters.jpg
Business
Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors welcome Latitude 218 Outfitters
June 24, 2023 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Isaiah's Woodwork.jpg
Business
Bemidji Chamber congratulates Isaiah’s Woodwork
June 24, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BIZ-TARGET-PRIDE-STATE-ATTY-ZUM
Business
State attorneys general concerned with Target pulling Pride products
June 21, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Norfleet / Star Tribune
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bemidji City Hall
Local
New cannabis legislation discussed by Bemidji City Council
June 27, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Leech Lake Gaming Division.png
Local
Ribbon-cutting for new slot machines at Big Winnie Bar set for July 6
June 29, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
120322.N.BP.FELLERMANCOLUMN 3.jpg
Northland Outdoors
New city-wide deer research project to take place in Bemidji
June 27, 2023 07:58 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Watermark Art Center
Arts and Entertainment
Registration open for Watermark's Mark Makers Art Camps
June 29, 2023 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report