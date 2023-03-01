99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
NLFX Professional's Ben Stowe inducted into Mobile Entertainment Expo Hall of Fame

082920.N.BP.RESTART.jpg
(Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 01, 2023 09:57 AM

BEMIDJI — Ben Stowe, founder and president of NLFX Professional in Bemidji, has been inducted into the Mobile Entertainment Expo Hall of Fame.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be amongst inductees that not only shaped our industry but in many ways literally created it," Stowe said in a release announcing the 2023 inductions.

Stowe is the youngest inductee of the inaugural class of the newly-minted Hall of Fame.

The Mobile Entertainment Expo is the recently re-branded tradeshow for Mobile Beat Magazine, which was founded in 1991 and serves the Mobile DJ and portable pro audio markets, the release said.

NLFX Professional was founded in 1993 and is located in the Bemidji Industrial Park. It supplies audio, video, lights, conferencing equipment and instruments throughout the United States. It also houses a retail music store and a learning center to hold training for staff and customers.

NLFX has contracts with national sporting events like the College Baseball World Series and NCAA basketball tournaments. It also provides technology and equipment for college athletic programs and national concert tours. Locally and regionally, the company does sound and lighting for concerts and events at the Sanford Center in Bemidji and the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

For more information, visit www.nlfxpro.com.

More about Ben Stowe

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
