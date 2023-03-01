NLFX Professional's Ben Stowe inducted into Mobile Entertainment Expo Hall of Fame

BEMIDJI — Ben Stowe, founder and president of NLFX Professional in Bemidji, has been inducted into the Mobile Entertainment Expo Hall of Fame.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be amongst inductees that not only shaped our industry but in many ways literally created it," Stowe said in a release announcing the 2023 inductions.

Stowe is the youngest inductee of the inaugural class of the newly-minted Hall of Fame.

The Mobile Entertainment Expo is the recently re-branded tradeshow for Mobile Beat Magazine, which was founded in 1991 and serves the Mobile DJ and portable pro audio markets, the release said.

NLFX Professional was founded in 1993 and is located in the Bemidji Industrial Park. It supplies audio, video, lights, conferencing equipment and instruments throughout the United States. It also houses a retail music store and a learning center to hold training for staff and customers.

NLFX has contracts with national sporting events like the College Baseball World Series and NCAA basketball tournaments. It also provides technology and equipment for college athletic programs and national concert tours. Locally and regionally, the company does sound and lighting for concerts and events at the Sanford Center in Bemidji and the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

For more information, visit www.nlfxpro.com.